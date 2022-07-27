Youth Development Officer

People of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander descent are encouraged to apply.

Permanent positions with an annual retention bonus

Relocation assistance provided

Savings of up to $25,000 a year on rent, car and travel, mobile phone and utilities - paid for by NPY Women’s Council

Generous leave entitlements including 32 days of annual leave and 15 days of personal leave to care for you and your family.

ABOUT US

Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (NPY) Women’s Council was founded by and is led, governed and directed by women from the NPY region. It was created to give a voice to women across 26 desert communities in the cross-border regions of Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory. Today, we continue to provide progressive, innovative and evidence-based work in service delivery, advocacy and support.

NPY Women’s Council follows strong values and high principles that guide our work. We provide a comprehensive orientation program, best practice supervision, professional development that includes vicarious trauma training, 4WD training, first aid training and more, as well as free and confidential counselling services to support you.

We understand what it takes to live and work remotely, especially if you are relocating from interstate. That’s why we offer relocation assistance and offer two weeks paid accommodation upon arriving in Alice Springs. We also have above award salaries with an additional $6,375 in salary packing benefits and a retention bonus of $1,056. Not to mention that by living and working in one of our remote communities, YDO’s can save up to $25,000 a year on living expenses.

ABOUT THE TEAM

The NPY Women’s Council’s Youth Service works with children and young people (aged 10-25) and their families living in the NPY region. The Youth Service model is based on four key components: Case Management, Leadership and Education, Youth Diversion and Recreation, and Advocacy.

ABOUT THE ROLE

We are recruiting Youth Development Officers to work alongside Anangu Support workers in remote Aboriginal communities. Working with children and young people, the Youth Development Officer runs activities, provides case management and supports young people who are at risk - inspiring them to achieve their goals.

Positions are remote based across the NPY Lands, all with travel to Alice Springs every 8-12 weeks for supervision, training, case reviews, personal tasks, health and wellbeing.

ABOUT YOU

You are passionate about working with children and young people, with a willingness and capacity to listen and learn. You have high energy and are committed to working alongside Anangu. You have values that closely align with our guiding principles and are resilient, driven and strong in relationship building. Relevant experience in youth work and exposure to remote Indigenous communities is valuable.

This is a unique chance to work for an organisation that takes a grassroots approach to community development. You will live, work and build lasting relationships within a remote community and get to experience an amazing landscape and part of the world.

TO APPLY